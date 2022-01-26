Indonesia is clearing less forest for palm oil, but it’s still not sustainable, activists say

JAKARTA — Deforestation for new oil palm plantations in Indonesia has decreased over the past decade, strengthening the case that palm oil doesn’t have to be associated with the destruction of forests, according to a new analysis. The findings from the environmental NGO Auriga came from comparing forest cover in 2000 with 2019 in areas licensed for oil palm cultivation, which totaled 16.2 million hectares (40 million acres) in 2019. It found that the bulk of existing plantations were established on land that wasn’t standing forest back in 2000; that is, there was no deforestation associated with these plantations during this period (although there may have been before 2000). But there were still 3.1 million hectares (7.7 million acres) of plantations for which forests had been cleared in this time. The highest annual rate of deforestation for oil palm plantations since the start of the millennium was in 2012, when 314,937 hectares (778,226 acres) of forest were cleared, according to Auriga. From then on, the rate declined, falling to less than 150,000 hectares (371,000 acres) in 2015, and less than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) from 2016 onward, the analysis shows. Dedy Sukmara, the data director at Auriga, attributed this trend to falling palm oil prices during this period. “Some research that has been published indicates that the decline of palm oil deforestation since 2015 is caused by the [decline of] palm oil prices, which [slowed down] the expansion of plantations,” he said during an online webinar to release the findings…This article was originally published on Mongabay

