NIF: US lab takes further step towards nuclear fusion goal

Getting the reactions going is not the problem; the trick is getting more energy out of the fusion process than you put in.

To this end, NIF uses a powerful laser to heat and compress hydrogen fuel inside a capsule. The 192 beams from this laser – the highest-energy example in the world – are directed towards a peppercorn-sized capsule containing deuterium and tritium – different forms of the element hydrogen.

This compresses the fuel to 100 times the density of lead and heats it to 100 million degrees Celsius – hotter than the centre of the Sun.