Online trade and pet clubs fuel desire for little-known Javan ferret badgers

The Javan ferret badger, a small nocturnal carnivore endemic to the islands of Java and Bali, is becoming an increasingly popular pet throughout Indonesia, where it continues to be found in illegal wildlife markets and, more recently, for sale online, according to a new study in the publication Endangered Species Research. Little is known about the Javan ferret badger (Melogale orientalis), such as its primary diet or breeding behavior, although some scientists postulate it’s similar to the Bornean ferret badger (M. everetti), burrowing and eating eggs, carrion, invertebrates, small mammals and fruit when available. “In captivity ferret badgers climb freely, but maybe they’re just bored. And in the wild, hardly anyone goes out by night and watches what these animals do,” said William Duckworth, who coordinates the Small Carnivores Specialist Group at the IUCN, the global conservation authority. There are no documented population numbers for the species, and the IUCN lists the conservation status of the Javan ferret badgers as “least concern,” at the last assessment in 2015, before the pet trade was more thoroughly studied. An image of a Javan ferret badger is captured by a camera trap in the wilds of Indonesia. Image courtesy of Dr. Anna Nekaris. “Javan ferret badger range is far too big to come anywhere near even Near Threatened,” Duckworth wrote in an email. “And when we review and revise the species Red List account in the next two to three years, there presumably won’t be any strong data on population change. We will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay