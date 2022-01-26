Podcast: The 411 on forests and reforestation for 2022

Today we review how the world’s forests fared in 2021 and take a look at the major forest and conservation storylines to watch in 2022. Listen here: The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization says that global deforestation rates have been trending downward since the 1990s, but we’re still losing and degrading forests at an unsustainable pace. We don’t have comprehensive data for 2021 yet, but in 2020 planet Earth lost an area of tree cover larger than the United Kingdom, including more than 4.2 million hectares or more than 10 million acres of primary tropical forests, per data released by the University of Maryland. But we’ve also seen some positive trends over the past few years, from growing recognition of the vital importance of Indigenous traditional knowledge and stewardship to increasing efforts to protect and restore forests around the globe as a means of combating climate change. Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Butler joins us to discuss the year that was and the year upcoming. He tells us about the major trends in forest conservation coming out of last year, what to watch for this year, and fills us in on Mongabay’s plans to expand its coverage in 2022. We also speak with Swati Hingorani, a senior program officer at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and the Global Coordinator for the Bonn Challenge secretariat, which is housed at the IUCN. Hingorani tells us about the Bonn Challenge’s newly revamped and relaunched Restoration Barometer and how it tracks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay