With ‘sustainable’ cocoa, Mars pushes climate, market risks onto farmers

JAKARTA — Efforts to tie smallholder farmers into sustainable cocoa cultivation leave them vulnerable to climate change impacts and economic risks, according to a recent study that focuses on the practices of U.S. chocolate giant Mars Inc. in Indonesia. “Outreach programs that are framed as benefiting small producers are actually benefiting corporate producers, rather than the people on farms growing cocoa,” study author Sean Kennedy, a professor of urban and regional planning at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said in a statement released Jan. 13. Kennedy analyzed the efforts supported or carried out by Mars, one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers and cocoa buyers, in Indonesia, which produces a tenth of the world’s cocoa. He identified Mars’s approach as two-pronged: imposing standardized farming practices, and creating financial dependencies. This combination leaves smallholder farmers financially beholden to Mars and its suppliers, and less able to abandon cocoa production to grow other crops or seek out other forms of livelihood even as market fluctuations and climate variability make cocoa farming harder. Cocoa farmers with pods on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. Image by Hariandi Hafid for Mongabay Indonesia. Being locked into cocoa farming this way hurts the livelihood prospects and climate adaptability of smallholder farmers who have historically been highly mobile in response to seasonal variations and climatic disruptions. “When some entity is saying, ‘Here’s a climate-adaptation program intended to keep people in place,’ often staying in place is not the best way to adapt to climate change,” Kennedy said. “People have been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

