Liberian villagers threaten to leave mining agreement, citing broken promises

NIMBA COUNTY, Liberia — In 2020, villagers from the Blei and Sehyi Kodoo districts agreed to allow Solway Mining Incorporated to explore for iron-ore deposits in their territory in the Nimba mountain range in northern Liberia. Under pressure, these communities overrode their decade-old conservation management plan and agreed to allow Solway access to community-managed forests in exchange for jobs and funding for health and education. The villagers now say these promises have not been kept and are threatening to withdraw from the deal. Solway is a subsidiary of Solway Industries Limited, headquartered in Switzerland and majority owned by an Estonian multimillionaire, Aleksandr Bronstein. The parent company operates mines in Ukraine, Argentina and Indonesia, among other places. The company’s Liberian subsidiary was granted an operating license in 2019. The villagers say the company is violating the terms of a memorandum of understanding and damaging the forest while failing to pay agreed fees or even reveal the budget against which payments should be calculated. “I regret that this is happening to our people after putting in place all of the legal instruments for the right things to happen,” Saye Thompson, chairman of the area’s joint Community Forest Management Bodies (CFMBs), tells Mongabay. Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve across the Liberian in Guinea: the Nimba mountain range’s forests are home to pygmy hippopotamus and western chimpanzees. Image by Guy Debonnet for UNESCO. Situated in the foothills of the Nimba mountains on the country’s northern border, the community of Blei was one of the first to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay