Western monarchs make a spectacular comeback in California

After reaching a historic low, the population of monarch butterflies overwintering in California has increased a hundredfold, according to the annual Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. More than 247,000 butterflies were counted in 2021, up from 2,000 butterflies in 2020. “We’re ecstatic with the results and hope this trend continues,” said Emma Pelton, the western monarch lead with Xerces Society, the organization that manages the annual count. Each year, volunteers and scientists count the orange-winged wonders in their overwintering locations, 283 sites this year. The highest number of monarchs (95,000) was reported from Santa Barbara County, including a single site on private property with 25,000 butterflies. Very few butterflies were seen in the San Francisco Bay area, with only 600 counted at overwintering sites from Mendocino to San Mateo counties. Monarchs Clustering on Monterey Pine in California. Photo courtesy of Carly Voight / Xerces Society Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) have two populations, western and eastern. As winter descends, the larger, eastern population heads for the warm weather in Mexico, while the Western monarchs fly to central and southern California. In their wintering grounds, butterflies go into a suspended state which allows them to live several months using very little energy. Those that survive the winter migrate north to lay their eggs and feed on milkweed. Up to four generations live and die each year before a new batch returns to their warm winter resting places where they gather on tree branches in heavy orange huddles. Multiple generations, with complex life cycles…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay