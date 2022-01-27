What went wrong with conservation at Kahuzi-Biega National Park and how to transform it (commentary)

A chief from the Bakanga clan of Batwa living within view of Mount Kahuzi was asked in the 1970s to help delineate a boundary using surveyor’s chains. He agreed, not knowing that he was being made to participate in sealing his own fate. According to his son, by the time he understood what was happening, it was too late: He and his community had been excluded from the forest they had lived in and protected for thousands of years. The last century of conservation was based on the underlying belief that people and nature do not mix; thus protecting nature required preventing local communities from accessing their lands. Today, this paradigm is increasingly referred to as ‘Fortress’, ‘Coercive’, ‘Militarized’ or ‘Colonial’ conservation. Though initially motivated by an admirable commitment to protecting nature and biodiversity, this mindset meant that decisions around the establishment and management of protected areas were typically imposed by outsiders—often at gunpoint. A group of Grauer’s Gorillas in Kahuzi-Biega National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in late 2016. There are fewer than 4,000 of the gorilla subspecies left. Photo by Thomas Nicolon In reality, the expulsion of traditional owners and inhabitants has frequently had the opposite of intended effect. It opens the so-called Protected Areas to an influx of outsiders, handing control over to elites who can then establish relationships with militias and other resource exploiters. This pattern has played out globally, and Kahuzi Biega National Park is no exception; it is filled with people:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

