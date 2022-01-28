California redwood forest returned to Indigenous guardianship, conservation

Ten Native American tribal nations, forming the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council, have received ownership of 215 hectares (532 acres) of California’s redwood forest. The tribal council is partnering with Save the Redwoods League, which donated the land, to protect and restore their traditional coastal forest. Together they have developed a 30-year conservation plan to protect endangered species such as the northern spotted owl (Strix Occidentalis Caurina) and marbled murrelet (Brachyramphus mamoratus) The conifer forest located in the north coast of the state in Mendocino County, is home to endangered old-growth redwood trees (Sequoia sempervirens), the tallest trees in the world. Large second-growth Douglas-firs (Pseudotsuga menziesii), tanoaks (Notholithocarpus densiflorus) and Pacific madrones (Arbutus menziesii) are also found in the area. The forest has been named Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ in the Sinkyone language as a testimony to the Sinkyone Indigenous peoples who inhabited the region before they were forcibly removed by European and American settlers. The forest was formerly known as Andersonia West before it was designated as tribal protected area. Anderson’s Creek. Image courtesy of Paul Robert Wolf Wilson/ Save the Redwoods League. “Renaming the property Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ lets people know that it’s a sacred place; it’s a place for our Native people,” said Crista Ray, a tribal citizen of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians and a board member of the Sinkyone Council. “It lets them know that there was a language and that there was a people who lived there long before now.” Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ means ‘fish run place’, a reference to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

