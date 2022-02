From BBC

Longleat safari park has welcomed a new addition to its koala clan at England’s only koala colony.

The southern koala joey arrived into the world six months ago and is the first of its kind to be born in Europe.

Its mother Violet was brought to England from Australia over three years ago and has since been looked after by koala keepers.

The BBC’s Environment Correspondent Jonah Fisher went to take a look.

Reporting: Jonah Fisher

Camera: Tony Jolliffe

Editing: Aisha Doherty