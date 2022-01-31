Malaysian officials deny deforestation drives deadly human-wildlife conflict

A senior Malaysian forestry official faces serious public backlash after claiming logging is beneficial for tigers. The claim, made by Abdul Khalim Abu Samah, director of the Kelantan state forestry department, during a Jan. 24 press conference, was the latest salvo in a heated debate between Malaysian officials and Indigenous communities over the impacts of deforestation after a tiger mauling left a man dead in Kelantan on Jan. 7. The incident was the fourth recorded attack on a human by wildlife in the area in the past five years, and the second with fatal consequences. The incident spurred the Kelantan Orang Asli Village Network (JKOAK), an Indigenous peoples’ advocacy group, to write directly to the prime minister calling for an immediate halt to logging, which they blame for causing the crisis between wild animals and Orang Asli communities. However, Kelantan officials have hit back, saying deforestation played no role in the man’s death. In addition to the claim made by Khalim, Kelantan’s chief minister deputy minister, Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, told reporters that logging wasn’t a factor in the tiger attack; his suggestion for protecting the villagers was investigating and capturing the Malayan tigers (Panthera tigris jacksoni). Malayan Tigers (Panthera tigris jacksoni) are a critically endangered tiger subspecies found on the Malayan peninsula. Image by Rhett. A. Butler/Mongabay. Attacks The attack in early January that led to the death of Anek Along, an Indigenous Temiar man, is the most recent in a series of incidents of serious conflict between Orang…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay