Sixty of one, half a dozen of the other: Rare magnolias get a new start in Ecuador’s Chocó

Botanist Álvaro Pérez didn’t expect to discover a new species of magnolia while hiking through Ecuador’s Canandé Reserve. He said it was the enormous, unique fruit that tipped him off. “For me, it was the first time that I saw a fruit this size. The weight is around 7 pounds [3.2 kilograms] each fruit,” Pérez, who works with the herbarium at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, told Mongabay. “It was an amazing fruit!” The open fruit of a rare Magnolia canandeana tree in Ecuador. Photo courtesy of Jocotoco. Magnolia canandeana fruits weigh around 7lbs (3.2 kilograms) each. Photo courtesy of Álvaro Pérez With the help of a local tree climber, Pérez’s team collected the softball-size fruits and sent them off to the herbarium, where they were identified as a new species. But to complete the botanical description, they also needed flowers. Years later, while researching other plants in the region, scientists David Neill and Pablo Lozano, both from Amazon State University in Puyo, Ecuador, spotted the large, snowy-white flowers blossoming from the high branch of a nearly 40-meter (130-foot) tree. “We found the first flowers to be known to science and we couldn’t reach them,” Neill told Mongabay. Normally, they collected flowers growing on trees by cutting off a branch. But because the flowers were inaccessible without climbing equipment that day, the team was forced to make do with several flower petals collected from the forest floor. Like many other magnolias, the flowers of Magnolia canandeana open at night. Photo…This article was originally published on Mongabay

