In prioritizing conservation, animal culture should be a factor, study says

The earliest reports of nutcracking behavior in chimpanzees by Western scientists came in the 1840s. In the time since, evidence of animals modifying something in their environment and then using it to their advantage has turned up in manifold species, extending far beyond our closest relatives in the Primate order to dolphins, crows, even octopuses. Uncovering these behaviors has shattered a perceived boundary once thought to separate us humans from the rest of the animal kingdom, and it’s led to the broader assertion that animals beyond Homo sapiens have the capacity for culture. Acknowledging that fact — which takes the form of nutcracking in chimps, songs in humpback whales, and decades’ worth of knowledge stored in the brains of elephant matriarchs — brings up a host of behaviors that may be important for scientists, wildlife managers and policymakers to protect through conservation efforts. Therein lies the challenge, according to a recent paper in the journal Conservation Letters. The ability of chimpanzees to crack nuts, a behavior that’s more than 4,000 years old, occurs in a few select groups of Pan troglodytes in the forests of West Africa. Does this behavior, perhaps passed down and honed through millennia, make these groups higher-priority targets for conservation measures, such as the inclusion of their range in a protected area? How does the value of that trait square with the need to protect the diversity of genes within the species necessary to ensure its continued survival? A young chimpanzee attempts to crack nuts open…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay