Indonesia, Malaysia to hold joint patrols against illegal fishing

JAKARTA — Malaysia and Indonesia, whose fisheries have long suffered from illegal fishing, have agreed to carry out on joint patrols against poaching vessels in waters that connect the two Southeast Asian countries. The joint operation in particular will beef up maritime security against illegal fishers in the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s most heavily trafficked shipping lanes, and the North Natuna Sea, at the southern tip of the hotly contested South China Sea. The initiative will include sharing technological advancement in monitoring, and will be formalized in an agreement drafted by both governments later this year, according to a statement published by Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. “This operation isn’t only targeting fishers from outside of the [two] countries, but also fishers from our own countries, Indonesia and Malaysia, who refuse to abide by the laws,” Hamzah Bin Zainudin, the Malaysian home affairs minister, said as quoted in the statement. He added the joint patrols would take place at least three times a year. Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Bin Zainudin, left, and Indonesian Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Authorities in both countries have frequently arrested fishers from the other country operating illegally in their respective waters. Indonesia seized 22 Malaysia-flagged boats in 2021, while 14 Indonesian nationals are currently facing legal proceedings for illegal fishing in Malaysia, the statement noted. The joint patrols are expected to reduce harms to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

