Podcast: ‘Carbon cowboys’ and illegal logging

The second episode in the New Guinea series of Mongabay Explores covers the struggles faced by Indigenous communities in Papua New Guinea to protect their customary land rights, and one governor’s perspective on how to change that conversation. Listen here: Papua New Guinea (PNG) is one of two nations that make up the island of New Guinea. Sitting on the eastern half of the island, it has a population of roughly nine million people who speak a combined 850 different languages, each representing a different tribe. This makes it the most linguistically diverse country on the planet. Less well known is that PNG is home to more than 1,000 different tribes, some of them not widely acknowledged until the mid-1990s. Unlike Indonesia, which occupies the western half of New Guinea, PNG grants its Indigenous and original inhabitants customary land rights. That means locals have primary ownership over the vast majority – 97% – of land in the country. Greenpeace activists paint ‘Forest Destruction’,’ Climate Crime’ and ‘Moratorium Now’ on barges of illegally felled trees. The logs wait on Paia Port waterways – prevented from being loaded onto the ‘Harbour Gemini’ ship in the rainforests of the ‘Turama extension’ logging concession, Gulf Province. Photo by Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert for Greenpeace. At least, that’s the case on paper. In reality, PNG struggles to protect these customary land rights since extractive industries, such as logging, have taken possession of customary land through legal loopholes, resulting in a loss of 11% of the country’s forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

