As world drowns in plastic waste, U.N. to hammer out global treaty

At the end of February, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) will tackle a challenging task: the creation of a landmark treaty to control plastic pollution worldwide. While most nations have agreed to participate, the scope and timing of such an agreement aren't settled, with many countries, environmental NGOs, and the plastics industry expressing widely different ideas as to what should be included. But with media images rife of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and of the world's most remote seaside beaches drowning in waste, just about everyone agrees it's time to act: "The ever-increasing growth in the amount of plastics produced has led to a significant plastic waste generation [problem] that has outpaced society's ability to manage it effectively," a U.N. baseline report warned in 2020. Tallying all sources, "Worldwide, at least 8.8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the world's oceans each year — the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic into the sea every minute," concluded a key report by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (NAS) released in December. In 2016, the U.S. generated more plastic waste than any other country, exceeding that of all European Union member states combined, the report stated. Discarded plastic waste on a city street. At least 8.8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the world's oceans each year — the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic into the sea every minute, according to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. Image by Justin Bautista via Unsplash.

