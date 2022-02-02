Climate change: The science briefing that convinced Boris Johnson

From BBC
A slide show that Prime Minister Boris Johnson says helped convince him on climate change has been revealed for the first time.
The slides used to “teach” him about climate science have been released after a freedom of information request by UK climate website Carbon Brief.
While Mr Johnson has urged action on climate change, he previously, as a journalist, expressed scepticism.
He called the presentation, given just after he took office, “very important”.
The “teach in”, as it was described in email correspondence, took place in the Cabinet Room of Number 10 Downing Street on 28 January 2020.
It was organised by the office of Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser.
The briefing consisted of 11 slides showing key aspects of climate science and its impacts and the presentation was led by Prof Stephen Belcher, the chief scientist at the Met Office.
The first slide shows the global temperature rise since 1850 alongside graphs showing how carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere have increased and how sea level has risen.
Other slides show the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and a comparison of global temperatures against estimates of what they would have been without human influence.
There are tables showing the impacts of global warming, including how sea level rise will affect the UK, as well as slides showing how greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut to keep warming in check. You can see them here.
Prof Belcher described the evidence as “reasonably vanilla” in an