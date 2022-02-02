Have we reached peak palm oil? (commentary)

The price of palm oil has doubled since the early weeks of the pandemic. In May 2020, the price of palm oil contracts sold on the Bursa Malaysia, the main trading market, was below $600 a metric ton; it is now more than $1,200. Even a decade ago, a price hike on this scale would probably have signaled the start of a new wave of tropical forest destruction, with growers incentivized by the prospect of higher profits to rip down forests to make way for new plantations. But this time around things seem to be different. There is no sign that the latest price rises will lead to significant expansion of the area under cultivation for palm oil. So why is the market for palm oil behaving differently than in the past? And what does that mean for forests? Supply shortages The stakes are high. Oil palm cultivation for palm oil is ranked as the third most important source of global forest loss linked to agriculture, after beef and soy. More than 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of tropical forest has been lost to palm oil since 1990, most of it in Southeast Asia: 85% of global output comes from Indonesia and Malaysia. The recent price rises are perceived as being probably temporary. Industry players are waiting to see how things pan out before making new planting decisions. Higher prices have been driven by two main factors: economic forces unleashed by the pandemic, and the wrong kind of weather.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

