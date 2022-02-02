Iris: Student-built robot rover on track to explore the Moon

From BBC
William “Red” Whittaker may not be a household name, but he should be.
The robotics professor has been leading the development of a tiny wheeled robot called Iris, which could become the first uncrewed rover sent by the US to explore the Moon.
Iris has not been built by experienced engineers at Nasa or a large aerospace company, but by students at Whittaker’s home institution of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh. The robot was recently secured to its lunar lander, ahead of a launch scheduled for mid-2022.
The project represents a dream come true for the robotics pioneer, whose work has spanned cleaning up nuclear accidents to building driverless cars.
On 28 March 1979, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, experienced a partial meltdown in one of its reactors. Radioactive gases were released into the environment and the reactor building became too contaminated for people to enter.
Red Whittaker, who had just been awarded his PhD, built three robots to explore and clean up the reactor’s radioactive basement. This, he explains, was “revolutionary” because, at the time, “there were no nuclear work robots”.
The robotics professor, who is in his 70s, has since been behind many major advances in robotics. After the nuclear clean-up machines, Whittaker worked on robots designed to automate agricultural processes (he’s a keen farmer) and explore disaster zones such as mine collapses.
He later built forerunners of today’s driverless cars – winning