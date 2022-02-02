New study highlights hidden scale of U.S. illegal tiger trade

When the Netflix documentary series Tiger King aired in 2020, it sparked widespread discussions about the number of captive tigers in the U.S. Subsequently, many people were startled to find that more tigers live in captivity in U.S. backyards, roadside zoos and breeding facilities than remain in the wild globally. But few were aware of the scale of the trade in tigers and their body parts in the country. Now, a study published in Conservation Science and Practice highlights the previously underestimated role of the U.S. in the illegal tiger trade. Researchers investigating U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) seizure data from 2003 to 2012 showed that the number of tiger trafficking incidents in the country was equivalent to almost half of the previously reported global illegal tiger trade during that period. The world’s estimated 3,900 remaining wild tigers are seriously threatened by poaching to supply the illegal trade in their skins, bones and other body parts that are used in tiger-based traditional medicines and ornaments. “We had no idea of the volume of tigers that were legally or illegally being moved across U.S. borders, although the global nature of the trade was known,” Monique Sosnowski, a doctoral candidate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and co-author of the study, told Mongabay. “The U.S. is often idealized as a country that does not suffer from wildlife trafficking issues, but the data paints a different picture for the case of tigers.” A tiger living in Tadoba-Andhari…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay