Safe havens for coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm, study says

In 2015 and 2016, record ocean temperatures triggered coral bleaching events around the world — from Hawai'i to the Caribbean to Australia — turning once-healthy polyps into ghostly skeletons. But some reefs managed to remain intact due to the cooling effects of upwelling and ocean currents. According to a new study, these special coral reefs, called "refugia," could disappear in the very near future as human-induced climate change continues to heat up the world. Presently, about 84% of the world's shallow coral reefs are places of thermal refugia, defined in the paper as places that have 10 years to recover from heat stress. But when the world heats up to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels — which could happen in as little as six years if emissions are not curtailed, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — coral reef refugia will dwindle down to 0.2%, the study says. At 2°C (3.6°F) of warming, which could be reached in as little as 20 years, the study projects that there will be no thermal refugia left in the world. Lead author Adele Dixon, a marine biologist and climate scientist at the University of Leeds, U.K., said that while the study does not indicate that a loss in refugia will translate directly into mortality, it does show that corals will be exposed to a level of thermal stress they have not "been able to cope with in the past." "We've known for many years that 1.5° Celsius of…

