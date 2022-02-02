Tech revolution holds world of promise for conservation, but challenges persist

As a biology undergraduate, Talia Speaker spent a grueling summer hiking around the mountains near Santa Cruz, California, interning with a team that monitored puma behavior. In one hand she carried a clunky, outdated VHF tracker, trying to get close enough to download data from the cats’ radio collars. In her back pocket was a sleek, shiny iPhone. The disparity between the two technologies wasn’t lost on her as she was also tasked with spending countless hours searching for insights by clicking through millions of camera images. She couldn’t help but think that there had to be a better way. “Ecologists were stuck with such terrible tools while technology was doing so much to power the rest of the world,” Speaker tells Mongabay in a video interview. For her senior thesis, Speaker wanted to use machine-learning models to process camera data, and managed to find people working in that space. Today, she’s the program officer at WWF for WILDLABS, an online platform that connects conservation technology experts. Talia Speaker, the program officer for WWF at WILDLABS, conducts field testing of a new drone in Colorado. The drone will be used for ecological monitoring. Image courtesy of Vasco Chavez-Molina. Over the past few decades, technology quickly changed the face of conservation. Camera traps, acoustic sensors, drones, satellites, and now genomic and machine-learning tools empower conservationists to better understand the ecosystems they work in. But conservation technology is now at a turning point. Despite the progress made in the field, there are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

