Tukupu: The women of the Kariña community, guardians of Venezuela’s forests

Cecilia Rivas remembers Tukupu as a place to live freely. The dwellings of the Indigenous Kariña community, spread out under the shade of the trees in the Imataca Forest Reserve, located in the south-east of Venezuela, was where her grandparents and parents were born. She remembers tropical trees, tall and humid, from her childhood – which are now just a distant memory. Little by little, mining and unregulated tree felling has led to their disappearance. Mass-scale hunting and fishing have had a huge effect on the creatures living in the forests. “We are determined to look after this area to ensure that it is not handed over to external parties – to make sure that they do not get involved,” says Rivas. “The Kariña people have fought to hold on to these forests. We live in tune with nature, moving every few years to a different site to allow nature to recuperate. We are always moving.” Cecilia Rivas, a captain of the Kariña people, is the leader of Tukupu, Venezuela’s first Indigenous forest business. Image courtesy of FAO Venezuela. The community known as Tukupu still lives according to its own traditions. But Tukupu is now also the name of Venezuela’s first Indigenous forest business. Women are spearheading the enterprise and founding member Cecilia was elected by her people as the ‘captain’, or leader. In 2020, the Venezuelan state granted the group a forest concession of 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) which is now protected and sustainably managed by Tukupu. The community…This article was originally published on Mongabay

