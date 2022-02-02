Vaccine trial for killer elephant virus begins

From BBC
“She’s our wonder baby!” says elephant keeper Katie Morrison, smiling broadly.
Katie points to five-year-old Indali, an elephant survivor of an often deadly virus, which, in the last 10 years, killed seven calves at Chester Zoo.
Now, the zoo, with scientists at the University of Surrey, is embarking on a world first – a trial, in elephants, of a potentially life-saving vaccine.
The disease, called elephant endotheliotrophic herpes virus (EEHV), has a mortality rate of up to 85%.
“We’ve lost elephants usually between the ages of 18 months and three years,” Katie explains. “When we see symptoms – lethargy, mouth lesions – it’s usually too late”.
The virus was discovered in 1990 and formally characterised in 1999 by researchers at the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington DC. They linked 10 cases of a “highly fatal haemorrhagic disease” in young Asian and African elephants in zoos. In each case, they found “herpes virus-like particles” in cells of dead elephants’ hearts, livers and tongues.
Since then, the virus has been a zoo’s worst nightmare. A recent study by Berlin-based veterinary scientist Sonia Jesus Fontes and colleagues calculated that it had caused 52% of the deaths of Asian elephants in European zoos since 1985. In North American zoos, it accounted for 50% of deaths since 1980.
It has now been detected in sanctuaries, safari parks and, more worryingly, in wild elephant herds in nine countries.
Cruelly, it usually affects the youngest animals. Since 2010, Chester Zoo has had just one calf survive to five years of age – Indali.