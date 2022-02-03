Community in Ecuador punished for trying to stop alleged palm oil pollution

San Javier de Cachaví is a small village of some 120 families in Ecuador near the Colombian border. The village is completely surrounded by plantations operated by the company Energy & Palma, a subsidiary of the Ecuadorian company La Fabril Group. The only access road to the community is a small dirt path through vast tracts of oil palm trees. San Juan de Chillaví residents say that their river, once a source of clear, clean water, has become increasingly polluted since the oil palm plantations were established. “When the company moved in, the contamination arrived with them,” said José Mina, the leader of San Javier de Cachaví. “We used to drink the river’s water and nothing happened. Now the children bathe and get pimples and their bodies itch. The fish arrive here dead.” Residents of the community of San Juan de Chillaví use the river near their village for bathing and drinking water. Image by Alexis Serrano. San Juan de Chillaví residents also say that the wildlife on which they depend for food has disappeared as habitat was cleared for plantations. According to Nathalia Bonilla, coordinator of Acción Ecológica’s campaign to protect forests, this is “the perfect example of a two-faced state, which on the one hand has legally and economically promoted the palm oil industry, but on the other is incapable of demonstrating that it is concerned about or at least does its job of controlling the industry’s environmental and social impacts.” These issues aren’t isolated to San Juan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay