Many people still in the dark over gas boilers, say MPs

From BBC
Many people in Britain remain unprepared for the revolution in home heating that the country faces in the next ten to 15 years, a report from MPs has said.
MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said the government’s approach to decarbonising home heating lacked clear direction.
Current policies are also not on the scale required, they said.
However, the report rejected hydrogen as a solution for greener home heating.
The committee’s chairman, Darren Jones, said replacing gas boilers, the major source of pollution from homes, was “a huge task and we are not making near enough progress”.
The report urges the government to do more to explain to the public the changes they will be facing, including the potential costs and benefits.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it would provide a detailed response to the committee’s report in due course but said its Heat and Buildings Strategy, published last year, already provided “a clear and comprehensive plan for cutting emissions”.
“In total, we’re investing £6.6bn this parliament to decarbonise our buildings, saving people money on their bills and slashing pollution in the process,” a BEIS spokesperson said.
Meeting climate targets would require a ban on the installation and use of any new gas boilers by the mid-2030s at the latest, the report said.
The government should set a clear date in law, regulating the phase out of gas