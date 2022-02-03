Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for February 2022

In one of India’s most populated urban regions, Delhi, a study recorded 170 species of birds in the city’s ponds. Mongabay-India made a video that shows why we shouldn’t ignore small urban wetlands. At a time when thousands are endangered, species new to science are still being discovered. Watch a video of the newly discovered gentoo penguins in the Antarctic peninsula. Farmers across the world are discovering the benefits of agroecology. In Brazilian Cerrado, cotton farmers have started practising a sustainable farming approach that works with nature. And in Madagascar, a new agroecological technique of vanilla farming that aims to stop deforestation. Mongabay-India explored the matter of coexisting with the wild, both in cities and in vast farms. In Assam’s farms, farmers have started to help increase the barn owl population, which asures them free pest control. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru city, a recent study recorded 33 species of snakes. Researchers discovered a new colony of penguins in Antarctica Researchers have discovered a new colony of gentoo penguins in Antarctica previously unknown to science. The colony was found on Andersson Island on the east side of the Antarctic Peninsula, which is the furthest south the species has ever been found in that region. As temperatures get warmer and ice melts at record rates due to climate change, the penguins have found new habitable locations. Read more: As climate change melts Antarctic ice, gentoo penguins venture further south Wildlife law protects animals but leaves the Kalandar tribe in the fray The Wildlife (Protection)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

