Paraguay’s drought hits biodiversity, Indigenous communities the hardest

The ongoing drought in Paraguay, now moving into its third year, has put increasing pressure on conservation efforts throughout the country to support local communities and protect wildlife. Record-breaking heat waves in the South American nation have lasted longer than expected, resulting in water shortages and forest fires that threaten local biodiversity and many of the Indigenous communities who steward it. “It’s extreme,” said Luis Recalde of Paraguay’s Organization for Conservation and Sustainable Development. “It’s so extreme that even wells have started drying up.” Signs of the drought started to appear in Brazil as early as 2018, according to NASA. But it didn’t reach Paraguay until 2020, with temperatures reaching historic highs in many parts of the country by 2021 and into this year, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The country has experienced droughts in the past, but it’s rare that they extend for so long, Recalde said. The culprit is likely climate change and could continue to be a problem in the decades to come, according to WWF and the U.N. Some Indigenous communities have lost as much as 70-80% of their crops, including corn, brown pinto beans, sesame and rice, among other crops. Photo via Bjarne Fostervold. Wildlife take the heat Local ecosystems, which in Paraguay include grasslands, savannas and tropical and subtropical forests, are struggling against high temperatures, lack of rainfall and rising numbers of fires. The fire season in Paraguay usually lasts between August and September. But during the drought, fires have hit forests at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

