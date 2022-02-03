Shackleton's Endurance: The impossible search for the greatest shipwreck

From BBC
It is one of the most unreachable shipwrecks in the world.
We know with good accuracy where Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance vessel ended up after sinking more than 100 years ago. So far, however, all attempts to sight its wooden carcass on the Antarctic seafloor have been defeated.
Although it’s deep, some 3,000m down, that’s not the major difficulty a new expedition to find the ship will face. It’s the sea-ice. The cruel, evil sea-ice, as the Anglo-Irish explorer Shackleton came to think of it.
The frozen floes that squeezed, snapped and then swallowed his polar steam yacht in the Weddell Sea between October and November 1915 smother its grave and protect it from discovery.
Even in this age of satellites and metal icebreakers, locating the Endurance has represented an impossible task.
“Believe me, it’s quite daunting,” says Mensun Bound, the marine archaeologist who’s about to set out on yet another search attempt.
“The pack ice in the Weddell Sea is constantly on the move in a clockwise direction. It’s opening, it’s clenching and unclenching. It’s a really vicious, lethal environment that we’re going into.”
So, why bother? Why put yourself forward again for what seems inevitable disappointment?
Well, that’s the fascination with Shackleton.
Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition lasted from 1914 to 1917. It was meant to make the first land crossing of Antarctica, but Endurance became trapped and then lost in that cruel sea-ice. The voyage became widely known for