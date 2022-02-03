Woolly mammoth and other Ice Age remains found in Devon

From BBC
The remains of a woolly mammoth have been found among a host of hugely significant Ice Age animal remains in a cave in Devon, experts have said.
The bones, including those of a woolly rhinoceros, wolf and hyena, are thought to date to the last Ice Age – about 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.
Archaeologists found the remains during work as part of the development of a new town near Plymouth.
Lead archaeologist Rob Bourn said the finds were of “national significance”.
Mr Bourn, from Orion Heritage, an archaeological and heritage consultancy, said it had been “a once in a lifetime experience for those involved”.
The developers of Sherford, a new 5,500-home town which is being built, instigated archaeological work at the start of construction in 2015, which has continued ever since.
He said: “Construction happening at Sherford is the sole reason these findings have been discovered and it is remarkable that they have laid undisturbed until now.
“To find such an array of artefacts untouched for so long is a rare and special occurrence.”
Excavation during infrastructure work led to the discovery of the animal remains in an area near old lime kilns and Sherford Quarry.
The archaeological team has so far found the partial remains of a woolly mammoth and a woolly rhinoceros, along with a virtually complete wolf skeleton and the partial remains of a hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox.
The bones are now undergoing academic analysis but are