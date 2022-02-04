Gulf of Thailand oil pipeline leak threatens reef-rich marine park

Marine experts in Thailand have warned that a recent oil spill off the country’s east coast could impact sensitive underwater ecosystems that underpin local livelihoods in a nearby marine park. Khao Laem Ya-Koh Samet National Park, designated for its coral reefs and seagrass beds, lies 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the site of the spill in the Gulf of Thailand. The spill, reported late on Jan. 25, originated from an underwater pipeline owned and operated by Star Petroleum Refining PLC (SPRC), a firm majority-owned by U.S. oil giant Chevron. SPRC isolated the leak at a subsea point roughly 20 km (12 mi) off Thailand’s east coast in Rayong province. Oil collects along Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong, Gulf of Thailand. Photo courtesy of Chankland Kanthong / Greenpeace Thailand Environmental groups have criticized SPRC for a lack of transparency around the incident. While the company said it had quickly brought the leak under control by Jan. 26, it has so far failed to confirm the total volume of crude oil that spilled into the ocean. The company initially said 400,000 liters (106,000 gallons) of oil had escaped from the pipeline, but subsequently revised it down to 160,000 liters (42,300 gallons), and then again to “between 20,000 and 50,000 liters,” according to the company’s press releases, or between 5,300 and 13,200 gallons. “Information about the volume of oil spilled has been inconsistent,” Tara Buakamsri, country director of Greenpeace Thailand, told Mongabay in an interview. “But the scale of the oil slick on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay