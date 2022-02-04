Preventing the next pandemic is vastly cheaper than reacting to it: Study

As the novel COVID-19 coronavirus swept the planet in early 2020, researchers scrambled to find effective treatments and vaccines. Within a year, there was a clarion call from heads of state, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies to create an international “pandemic preparedness and response” treaty. WHO noted that COVID-19 offered “a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe” from zoonotic disease outbreaks. While these actions are extremely important, a new study in the journal Science Advances emphasizes the critical, largely overlooked need to prevent disease outbreaks before they occur. The average yearly cost in human lives and lost productivity can be in the trillions. These researchers show, in hard numbers, that boosting surveillance and curbing high risk human activities, such as the destruction of tropical forests, will save many lives and vast sums of money. “We are grossly underestimating the economic harms [of pandemics], and prevention is far cheaper than a cure,” says lead author Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and a researcher at Harvard University’s Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment. A simulated COVID-19 patient in the ICU room at a central Java hospital, Indonesia. While the world’s healthcare workers have responded to the pandemic with great courage and global pharmaceutical companies have responded with lightning-fast vaccine development, none of that might have been necessary had preemeptive strategies been in place to detect and stop the disease before it spread. Image by Mufid Majnun at unsplash.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay