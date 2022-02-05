Parrots for sale: The internet's role in illicit trade

From BBC
Row after row of thin barred cages hold brilliantly coloured birds whose screeches fill the air with a deafening noise.
Faiz Ahmed sits at a desk, oblivious, as he turns to a team of undercover BBC News journalists.
He’s busy with his business of importing and selling birds.
It’s a popular line of trade in Bangladesh, where he’s based, particularly among people with connections and money to invest.
The conversation had started over the purchase of legal captive-bred parrots, but turned to a particular species, the African grey.
“Wild grey parrots are good. Many people are breeding from wild ones,” he says.
It is illegal under international law to sell wild-caught African greys, which are endangered and on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List. However, Faiz calmly told us how he could evade checks at customs.
“It’s hard to get import permission for grey parrots. There’s another species almost the same as the grey parrots, Timneh parrots. It’s possible to get permission for Timneh parrots and import grey parrots instead,” he said.
On the surface, the illicit wildlife trade is as it always has been – secret shipment routes, forged customs documents, and covert warehouses.
But how we’ve arrived at Faiz’s establishment is a sign of how drastically the illicit trade in endangered plants and animals has transformed.
He has been openly advertising the sale of endangered birds and animals across social media.
“The internet has made the setting