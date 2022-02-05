Why switching asthma inhaler could be better for you and the planet

From BBC
The current aerosol asthma inhalers we use are cheap but, because of the gases they contain, are one of the NHS’s biggest contributions to climate change. Other countries think alternatives are superior – and some patients in the UK who have switched say they are controlling their asthma better. So, could millions of people be prescribed different inhalers?
“It’s like there’s a vacuum cleaner in your lungs trying to pull your air out.” That’s what an asthma attack feels like for nine-year-old Sebastian.
Some of his attacks have needed treatment in hospital. A recent cross-country race left him keeled over on the floor struggling to breathe through the inflammation in his lungs and his tightened airways. “I fell over and my lungs felt like the air can’t go in, it felt like there was nothing in me left,” he says.
Asthma runs in his family. His mum Caroline Sousek says the disease has “hugely dominated” her life since the age of three. It would start from the moment she woke up wheezing: “I would not go anywhere without an inhaler in my hand, it really affected what I was able to do and when I was able to do it.”
Both mum and son say they have transformed control of their asthma by changing their inhalers to ones that are also much better for the planet.
“I just can’t believe the impact it’s had… it has literally been life-changing,” says Caroline – speaking to me for BBC Radio 4’s Inside Health.
She and Sebastian still have “preventer”