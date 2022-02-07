Even degraded forests are more ecologically valuable than none, study shows

They may be labeled “degraded,” but forests that have been logged, or are otherwise no longer pristine due to human activity, can still provide immense value. According to new research in Malaysian Borneo, degraded tropical forests regulate the surrounding temperature, filter pollutants from air and water, and otherwise provide benefits valued by local communities. The study, published in Environmental Science & Policy, surveyed 80 respondents from three Indigenous villages in Tongod district, Sabah state, living near degraded forests. It quizzed them about the ecosystem services — the benefits to humans provided by nature — that they thought were the most important. From hunting to wind protection to being a source of medicinal plants, the study found villagers tended to prioritize ecosystem services differently based on their age, gender, job, ethnicity, and distance from the logged forest. But across all respondents, there were five core ecosystem services ranked as most important: clean water, clean air, temperature regulation, prevention of erosion, and prevention of flooding, the researchers highlighted. Rainforest rainbow in Sabah. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay Unlike services like hunting or being a source of timber products or medicinal plants, which do not necessarily add to the health of the forest, these five services are ecologically valuable, Nastasia Boul Lefeuvre, first author of the study and a researcher at ETH Zürich in Switzerland, told Mongabay in an interview. “I was just mind-blown,” Boul Lefeuvre said. “What we hear a lot in conservation is that local people’s perspective and valuation of forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay