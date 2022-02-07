Fires threaten vital peatland in Chile’s Tierra del Fuego

A forest fire that has been spreading for weeks in Chile’s Tierra del Fuego is threatening the ancestral land of an Indigenous group and destroying some of the world’s highest concentration of peatlands. The fires, which started in mid-January, have burned approximately 1,250 hectares (nearly 3,100 acres) of forest, peatland and grassland in the municipality of Timaukel, approaching Karukinka Natural Park on Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego. “This is an environmental, even global, emergency,” Barbara Saavedra, Chile director for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which manages the area, told Mongabay. “It’s not just a local problem because the forest that’s currently burning in Tierra del Fuego is some of the best conserved on the planet. The peatlands that are burning with the forests are some of the largest carbon reserves in existence.” Peatlands, a swampy wetland ecosystem made up of semi-decayed plants and moss, only cover about 3% of the Earth’s surface but sequester more than 600 gigatons of carbon — far more than any other vegetation type, including forests, according to the IUCN, the global conservation authority. Peatlands are also vital for water storage and help regulate the watersheds of regional ecosystems. Government resources have reached the area quickly but there are still logistical challenges complicating firefighting efforts. Photo via Rodolfo Soto/WCS Chile’s portion of Tierra del Fuego, an island that it shares with Argentina, has approximately 2.3 million hectares (5.7 million acres) of peatlands, making it one of the highest concentrations on Earth. Local fauna under threat…This article was originally published on Mongabay

