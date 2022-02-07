New greenfield housing still designed around cars, report finds

From BBC
Housing developments on former farmland are adding hundreds of thousands of extra car journeys to England’s roads, a report has found.
It says typical new ‘greenfield’ homes are designed around the car – with often three parking spaces per home.
Essential services such as shops, schools and doctors are often almost impossible to reach on foot or by bike.
The government planning department welcomed the report, agreeing new housing should depend less on cars.
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said last year: “Public transport and active travel (walking and cycling) will be the natural first choice for daily activities.
“We will use our cars less.”
But the report from Transport for New Homes – backed by the RAC Foundation – says car dependency is actually getting worse.
Its researchers conducted field visits to 20 new housing developments across England – three years after a previous survey around the country.
They found that greenfield housing has become even more car-based than before. They say the trend for building with the car in mind extended beyond housing, with out-of-town retail, leisure, food outlets and employment orientated around new road systems.
They found that planners and construction firms are building in a style they refer to as ‘car-park to car-park’.
This is the opposite of Mr Shapps’ stated wishes, they say. It’s creating a sedentary lifestyle and isolation for new residents, as well as limited choices for people who don’t drive.
Despite plans for vibrant communities with local shops, leisure facilities and community services, the visions