No silver-bullet solutions for saving used planet

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
With much of the planet already “used-up”, the world has hard choices to make over how to use land in the most sustainable and effective way.
That’s the take-home message from 50 leading experts on why land matters in tackling a host of existential challenges.
Vast areas of land are being earmarked for grand plans to fight climate change and nature loss.
Yet land is also needed for food production and alleviating poverty.
The scientists say there simply isn’t enough land on the planet to address all of these things at once.
“We live on this used planet where all the land that’s even considered unused or untouched is providing really important benefits to people,” said Dr Ariane de Bremond of the University of Bern.
“There isn’t enough land to do everything simultaneously – we have to recognise that and find better ways – and that requires a lot of negotiation between different sectors of society and between nations.”
The policy paper, published in the journal Proceedings of the Academy of Sciences, sets out why land matters in a host of problems facing humanity and calls on decision makers and stakeholders to do more to address misconceptions over land use and sustainability.
“There is very little land potentially available for expansion of agriculture, urbanisation, climate change mitigation, or biodiversity conservation land uses that is ’empty’ or ‘free’ of trade-offs,” they write.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper