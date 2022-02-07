Photos: Caged orangutan found in Indonesian politician’s home

MEDAN, Indonesia — A politician arrested on charges of bribery last month in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province was also found to be keeping several rare animals as as illegal pets, including a caged orangutan, making him the latest public official in the heavily forested Southeast Asian country to be caught with protected species in his home. Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin, the elected leader of Langkat district, North Sumatra, was initially charged with taking bribes related to the procurement of goods and services, but when investigators from the nation’s anti-corruption agency raided his home, they found the animals. Besides the Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii), there was a Sulawesi crested macaque (Macaca nigra), two Bali starlings (Leucopsar rothschildi) — all three species are classified as “critically endangered” by the IUCN — as well as a crested hawk-eagle (Nisaetus cirrhatus) and two common hill mynas (Gracula religiosa). The orangutan was taken to a quarantine and rehabilitation center run by the nonprofit Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme in Sibolangit, North Sumatra, while the other animals were taken to the government-run Sibolangit Animal Rescue Center (PPS). Terbit is one of a long line of public officials found to be keeping an illegal pet. In October, a district chief in Bali surrendered a baby gibbon to conservation authorities after a video he had posted to Instagram of him playing with the animal, an endangered species, went viral. In Indonesia, keeping a protected species as a pet is punishable by up to five years in prison under the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

