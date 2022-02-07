Two storms in two weeks carve trail of death and destruction in Madagascar

Cyclone Batsirai rammed into Madagascar’s coast on Feb. 5, bringing further devastation to a country already reeling from the effects of another tropical storm, Ana, that struck on Jan. 22. Batsirai, a category 4 cyclone with wind speeds of 235 kilometers per hour (146 miles per hour), struck the island’s eastern coast near the city of Mananjary. A resident in an interview with news channel Europe 1 compared the destruction in his city to being bombed. At least 10 people have died. Image and forecast courtesy of Météo France. In January, tropical storm Ana barreled across Madagascar, leading to 48 deaths, most of them in the central region, where the capital Antananarivo is located. At least 130,000 people lost their homes to storm winds, landslides and flooding. Ana went on to strike the African mainland, leaving 20 dead in Mozambique and 20 in Malawi. Batsirai, which swept through Madagascar and entered the Mozambique Channel on Feb. 7, is unlikely to reach continental Africa. Madagascar, a gourd-shaped island off Africa’s eastern coast, lies in the southwestern Indian Ocean. For the world’s fourth-largest island, cyclones are a recurring natural disaster, with the highest risk from December to January. On average, one cyclone makes landfall every year, but category four cyclones, some of the most powerful and destructive, are rarer. Flood-prone areas of Mahajanga, Madagascar, in March 2014 after a cyclone and high tides. Image by Francis de Chambure via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s historical hurricane tracker…This article was originally published on Mongabay

