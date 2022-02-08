'Alien-like' life thrives on dead matter in Arctic deep

From BBC
Scientists say they’ve solved the mystery of how giant sponges flourish in the deep, icy waters of the Arctic.
The sea sponges survive by feeding on the remains of worms and other extinct animals that perished thousands of years ago, they suggest.
Sponges are very simple ancient animals found in seas across the world, from deep oceans to shallow tropical reefs.
They have been found living in large numbers and to impressive size at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean.
These massive “sponge gardens” are part of a unique ecosystem thriving beneath the ice-covered ocean near the North Pole, said Dr Teresa Morganti from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany.
“We have found massive sponges – they can reach up to one metre in diameter,” she said.
“This is the first evidence of sponges eating ancient fossil matter.”
By dangling a camera deep beneath the ice, researchers were able to photograph the collections of sponges that form a garden on the sea floor.
At the time, they were mystified over how the primitive animals survived in the cold, dark depths far from any known food source.
More recently, after analysing samples from the Arctic expedition, they found the sponges were on average 300 years old.
And they survive by snacking on the leftovers of an extinct community of animals – with the help of friendly bacteria that produce