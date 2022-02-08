Endangered wildlife face perilous future as vital habitat loses protection in Cambodia

This is the second article in a three-part series. Read Part One and Part Three. PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — In 2017, an elephant in Cambodia’s Kirium National Park was electrocuted as it leaned against power lines in a formerly forested area. This wasn’t an isolated incident—another elephant reportedly died in the same manner the previous year— and prompted conservationists to point to the widening imbalance between the need for development and conservation in Cambodia. In March 2021, this imbalance has widened into a chasm as Cambodia’s government signed Sub-decree No. 30 into law, effectively revoking protection from some 127,000 hectares of land in reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the southern province of Koh Kong. This transformation of public, protected land into state-private land was ostensibly done to provide land titles to rural residents. However, a 2021 Mongabay investigation revealed that a group of land brokers with connections to Defense Minister Tea Banh and his brother Tea Vinh were buying up vast swathes of land degazetted by the sub-decree. There are an estimated 300-400 wild Asian elephants remaining in Cambodia. Image by user Elephantslover via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), Malayan sun bears (Helarctos malayanus), Asiatic black bears (Ursus thibetanus), pileated gibbons (Hylobates pileatus), Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica), fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus) and giant ibises (Thaumatibis gigantea) have all called Koh Kong home, but Cambodia’s coastal fire sale is just the latest in a string of threats looming over the province’s habitat and wildlife. Together…This article was originally published on Mongabay

