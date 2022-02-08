In Colombia, Escobar’s hippos spawn another problem: Wildlife trafficking

The way John Aristides Saldarriaga tells it, he was out for a routine day’s fishing with friends on a lake about a mile from the fabled ranch of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. It was Halloween, Oct. 31, 2021, and the lake near Doradal in the department of Antioquia was a known haunt of the feral hippos (Hippopotamus amphibius) that had spawned from the four hippos that Escobar had shipped over from Africa “You don’t disturb me, I won’t disturb you,” was Saldarriaga’s philosophy to fishing in the midst of the hippos, as he tells it to me. A hippo calf swimming in a pond with the daughter of a wildlife trafficker in Doradal, Colombia. Image by Diana María Pachón. On that day, however, one particular hippo — a mother with a young calf — must have felt sufficiently disturbed that, as Saldarriaga puts it, she ambushed him as he was coming out of the lake. The 2-ton animal chased him down until he fell. Then it chomped down on his arm and flung him into the air. Saldarriaga’s friends rushed him to the nearest health center, from where he was transferred to a larger hospital about 170 kilometers (106 miles) away. “If it had wanted, it could have crushed me and … goodbye life,” Saldarriaga says today of the abrupt end to the hippo’s attack. “But it was looking at me as if it was saying, ‘I forgive you this time, but if you come back, I’ll…This article was originally published on Mongabay

