‘We should be pretty concerned’: Study shows only 15% of coastal regions still intact

Less than 16% of the world’s coastal regions remain intact, while other parts are severely degraded by human activities, according to a new study. With coastal regions supporting a rich array of biodiversity and the livelihoods of billions of people, the authors say urgent action is needed to restore the land-sea interface and to protect what’s still undamaged. Previous research has examined separately human pressures on land and human pressures on the ocean. This study takes a different approach by looking at both aspects together, focusing on coral reefs, kelp forests, tidal flats, seagrass meadows, mangroves, estuaries, salt marshes, wetlands, savannas, forests and deserts. “We wanted to shine a light on coastal regions, which are often ignored in these broad assessments,” study lead author Brooke Williams, a conservation ecologist from the University of Queensland in Australia, told Mongabay. The researchers found that while no coastal area was free of human influence, about 15.5% had low amounts of human pressure. Conversely, about 14% had experienced “extreme human pressure” and about 48% was exposed to “high human pressure” such as fishing, agriculture and development. About 14% of the world’s coastal regions are under extreme human pressure, while 48% is exposed to high human pressure. Image by Williams et al (2022). “We should be pretty concerned,” Williams said. “Our paper is one of many [that shows] how we’re pushing further and further into Earth boundaries.” Study co-author James Watson, also from the University of Queensland, said he was surprised how few places remained…This article was originally published on Mongabay

