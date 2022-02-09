Amazon losing far more carbon from forest degradation than deforestation: Study

The assumption has long been that deforestation — easily and accurately measured from satellites — poses the greatest threat to the billions of tons of carbon stored in the biomass of the Brazilian Amazon. But forest degradation due to environmental and human disturbance is responsible for the bulk of that carbon loss, according to researchers at the University of Oklahoma. In fact, degradation — the loss of forest quality — released three times as much carbon as deforestation between 2010 and 2019, they say. “We’re excited that we can analyze the forest area, forest cover change and the biomass change,” says Yuanwei Qin, a researcher in the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Earth Observation and Modeling and the lead author on the study. “But after we saw the results, we have some concern about forest conservation in the Brazilian Amazon…. We need to do something to increase the carbon sink in the forest to help mitigate climate change.” This study is part of a growing body of research that emphasizes the importance of forest degradation in the Amazon. “Their work is important and new and pushing the science in an important new direction,” says David Skole, a professor in the Department of Forestry at Michigan State University who was not involved in the study. “Bringing degradation into the discussion is so important.” Deforestation is defined as the total removal of trees, which in the Amazon is mostly carried out to facilitate ranching or to grow crops, and historically observable from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

