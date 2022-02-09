Can the little-known tamanu tree replace palm oil in Indonesia’s biofuel bid?

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — Even as a boy, Budi Leksono knew the tamanu tree had many uses. The small, hard fruit of the tree, about the size of a pingpong ball, made for a convenient plaything. Budi used to pick them from the one growing outside his home in Pekalongan — tamanu trees had been planted all along Java’s northern coast during colonial times — and watch as road repair workers used tamanu wood, which can burn even when wet, to heat the asphalt. “Since my childhood I have known the tamanu,” said Budi, now 58. “So when I began my research, it was already very familiar to me.” Today, Budi, a senior researcher at the Indonesian government’s Center for Forest Biotechnology and Tree Improvement, has a different vision for the tamanu tree: that it will serve as a pillar of Indonesia’s biodiesel program. The program currently relies on palm oil, the ubiquitous edible oil of which Indonesia is the world’s top producer. Palm oil comes from the red, spiky fruit of the oil palm tree (Elaeis guineensis), grown on huge monoculture plantations and smaller farms across Indonesia. Dried nyamplung fruit. The waste can be used as animal feed. Image by Nuswantoro/Mongabay Indonesia. Since its launch in 2008, the biodiesel program has been rolled out in stages, with the government mandating progressively higher concentrations of palm oil-derived biodiesel into conventional diesel. In its current B30 stage, the diesel sold at the pump contains a 30% blend of biodiesel and 70% diesel…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay