Is a European proposal on imported deforestation too punitive? (commentary)

The European Commission's plan to counter deforestation associated with certain imported agricultural products was unveiled on November 17, 2021. One third of global deforestation is linked to international trade, and the European Union (plus the UK) is estimated to have an annual "footprint" of about 200,000 hectares, or 16% of global trade-related deforestation. The Commission's proposal provides that before placing a product on the European market, each company must ensure that it is not linked to a territory that has been deforested after December 31, 2020, by geolocating the parcels from which it comes and by setting up a traceability system. The products concerned are palm oil, soy, cocoa, coffee, beef and wood. Surprisingly, natural rubber from rubber trees is not included, even though it is one of the drivers of deforestation, although not the most important one. The cornerstone of this project is the "due diligence" obligation imposed on importers, i.e. the set of verifications that they must carry out to ensure the origin of the product to be imported, its legality, and the conditions of its production, thus reducing the risk of marketing products involved in deforestation. Diverse wildlife like this young gorilla depend on forests in low-deforestation countries like Gabon. Image © Markus Mauthe/Greenpeace Media Library. A broad "amnesty" for recent deforestation One of the main elements of this draft regulation is the mention of a "cut-off date" on deforestation set at 12/31/2020. In practical terms, this means that if the conversion of forest has taken place…

