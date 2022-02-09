Malaysia’s white-handed gibbons may be two subspecies, not one, study shows

If you get yourself a map of Peninsular Malaysia and color in all the areas in which the Malaysian subspecies of white-handed gibbons (Hylobates lar lar) live, you’ll find a blank spot across the states of Kelantan, northern Perak and northern Terangganu. Here, in this stretch of land between the Muda and Perak rivers, an entirely different species dominates: black-handed gibbons (Hylobates agilis). Their presence splits the white-handed gibbons, which are otherwise scattered across the whole peninsula, into two populations: a northern and southern one. For the past thousands of years, the northern and southern populations, geographically isolated from each other, have been evolving independently. Now, scientists sequencing the genes of these gibbons have found they have grown so genetically different, they could potentially qualify as two distinct subspecies. Map of southern Thailand and Peninsular Malaysia, with the green patch depicting the northern population, which stretches to Thailand, and blue patch depicting the southern population. Image courtesy of Jeffrine Rovie-Ryan. The researchers, whose study was published in ZooKeys, sequenced a section of mitochondrial DNA each from 12 captive white-handed gibbons from Peninsular Malaysia’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in a routine genetic assessment conducted before animals are released back into the wild. For scientists looking to translocate and reintroduce captive gibbons into the forest, knowing the finer details like which population a particular animal originated from can help reduce interbreeding and ensure the different populations stay healthy in the long run, co-author Jeffrine Rovie-Ryan, a researcher at the University of Malaysia,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

