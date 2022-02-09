New assessment finds dragonflies and damselflies in trouble worldwide

“The coming of autumn determined by a red dragonfly.” – Kaya Shirao Dragonflies, as depicted in this haiku, have held a special place in Japanese culture for millennia; so much so that among the country’s names is Akitsushmi, or Dragonfly Island. As well as being deemed a harbinger of autumn, these insects symbolize happiness, strength, courage and success in Japan, while the island nation’s art has often portrayed them frolicking around ponds, cheerful and lively. Other cultures variously hold up dragonflies as symbols of good or evil. But no matter the cultural differences, these beautiful insects with their crepe-like translucent wings and protruding bulb-like eyes reflecting myriad colors are in trouble, researchers say. In the first global assessment of dragonflies and their closely related cousins, the damselflies, scientists found that their numbers are in decline worldwide, largely due to the destruction of wetlands. In total, the assessment found that about 16% of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, making up the taxonomic order Odonata, are at risk of extinction. Including nearly every known species of this insect group, the assessment was part of the latest update to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, a periodic update of the global conservation status of animals, plants and fungi. The assessment classified 95 dragonflies and damselflies as critically endangered, 298 as endangered and 282 as vulnerable — the three “threatened” categories — and 221 as near threatened. The researchers also deemed 23% of the assessed species (1,730 species) as data deficient, meaning…This article was originally published on Mongabay

