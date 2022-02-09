Politicized Indigenous affairs agency puts Brazil’s uncontacted groups at risk

Brazil’s federal agency for Indigenous affairs snubbed new evidence of uncontacted Indigenous groups found by two expeditions in the Amazon last year, heightening concerns about political interference in the government body and the growing threat to the survival of Indigenous groups in voluntary isolation. Critics say it’s increasingly clear that the agency, known as Funai, is acting against the interests of isolated Indigenous groups. Documents leaked in January show an apparent political ruse to discredit evidence about the uncontacted Igarapé-Ipiaçava Indigenous people in Pará state. Another investigation revealed that Funai has ignored reports of a previously unknown isolated Indigenous group in Amazonas state. A now-overturned decision by the government body attempted to increase the burden of proof required for protecting uncontacted Indigenous groups. Photos of evidence found in the September expedition on the Ituna-Itatá Indigenous Reserve. A turtle shell and ceramic vase were the main findings that point to the uncontacted Indigenous presence in the region. Image credit: Funai. “It’s a violation of the right to life. We’re not talking about human rights as a broad concept here, it’s their right to survival as human beings that is being denied,” Angela Kaxuyana, an executive member of the Brazilian Amazon Indigenous organization COIAB, told Mongabay. “For us, the Indigenous peoples on the front lines, Funai’s line of action is completely at odds with our interests.” Isolated groups actively avoid contact with the outside world and reside in remote areas, so collecting information about them is tricky. Most groups are identified through…This article was originally published on Mongabay

